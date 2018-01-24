Southlake Carroll Head Football Coach Placed on Administrative Leave - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Southlake Carroll Head Football Coach Placed on Administrative Leave

      NBC 5 has learned Southlake Carroll High School head football coach Hal Wasson has been placed on administrative leave.

      A statement from the Carroll Independent School District reveals the district is conducting an administrative review on, "several aspects of the Dragon football program," continuing by saying the review is ensuring that operations are aligned with Carroll ISD's core values.

      NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs reports sources are saying there are concerns being raised about funds Wasson was receiving while coaching at football camps, and that though Wasson is on administrative leave, he will not return as Southlake Carroll's head coach.

      Calls to Wasson have not yet been returned.

      Southlake Carroll went 10-4 last season, a year that finished with a loss in the fourth round of the state playoffs.

      Wasson has coached at Carroll for 11 seasons with a 121-and-26 record, including a state championship in 2011.

