Dallas Mavericks interim CEO Cynthia Marshall answers questions from the media as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban listens during a press conference at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, February 26, 2018. Marshall has been hired by the Mavericks to help clean up after the recent sexual harassment scandal in the front office.

The Dallas Mavericks quietly have begun a major front office shakeup.

Senior vice president of ticket sales and services George Prokos has been suspended, multiple sources said Friday. Prokos supervised the former employee co-workers referred to as 'Pants DJ' because of the way he rubbed himself as he viewed pornography in the workplace, according to an investigation by The Dallas Morning News.

Prokos, who declined to comment when reached Friday, had been with the organization for 18 years and has been a friend of owner Mark Cuban's since before he bought the Mavericks in 2000.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

