Sources: Jones Buys 109-Meter Yacht With 2 Helipads - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Sources: Jones Buys 109-Meter Yacht With 2 Helipads

The yacht was built by Netherlands-based Oceanco in 2018

Published 36 minutes ago

    Francisco Martinez/SuperYacht Times
    The 109-meter Bravo Eugenia was purchased by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and named for his wife, Gene.

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has purchased a 109-meter yacht, named for his wife, called the Bravo Eugenia, sources confirmed to NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs.

    The yacht, built last year by Netherlands-based Oceanco, can sleep up to 14 people and is taken care of by a 30-person crew, according to SuperYacht Times.

    The Bravo Eugenia has two helipads and a fitness center that includes a sauna, steam room and gym, according to SuperYacht Times.

    The boating site reported Jones took ownership of the yacht at the end of 2018, after Oceanco completed a series of winter trials on the North Sea.

    Dutch Yachting, a group dedicated to yacht-related news from the Netherlands, posted several photos and a video of the Bravo Eugenia on its Facebook page.

