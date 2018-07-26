1. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Kavon Frazier will undergo additional testing over the next couple of days to see if there is a solution for an issue he has.

One source has told NBCDFW.com that Frazier had some questionable blood work. Another source said the issue involves Frazier’s blood clotting properly.

After practice, Frazier said, “I’ll be alright.”

He is attending meetings and doing conditioning work during practice.



2. Garrett said Jaylon Smith is getting more natural and instinctive and getting closer to the physical form he showed at Notre Dame.

In 26 pass rushes last season, Smith had one sack and five pressures.

“He’s not a defensive end, put his hand on the ground and rush the passer because that’s a whole different level,” Garrett said. “But as a linebacker coming through the 'A' gap or 'B' gap I think he’s demonstrated he can do that because of his quickness, speed and instincts.”



3. The Cowboys want to get Ezekiel Elliott more involved in the passing game this season.

He caught 26 passes as a rookie and 32 last years, but seven of those receptions have gone for at least 20 yards.

He is a big play waiting to happen, and the Cowboys want the ball in his hands.

The Cowboys had been reluctant to throw him the ball in his first two seasons because of how much he was carrying the ball and his responsibilities as a pass protector.

Well, Garrett said they want to get him the ball this season, in part, because he’s a play-maker.