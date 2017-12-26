Sorry Ladies, Looks Like Jordan Spieth is off the Market

It appears Jordan Spieth is now engaged. The Golf Channel posted a picture that shows a big ring on his longtime girlfriend's finger. So far, they have not confirmed reports about their engagement. Jordan and Annie have been dating since high school. (Published 27 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Jordan Speith Appears to be Engaged According to Photo

UP NEXT

A photo that is making the rounds on social media appears to show Jordan Spieth's new fiance showing off her engagement ring.

The Golf Channel shared the photo from Twitter user @ForePlayPod.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the two have been dating since high school.



So far, the new couple have not personally shared the news on their social media accounts, but that has not stopped friends from sending them well wishes.





We have reached out to Spieth's agent for comment but so far have not heard back.

Spieth has shared a few photos of the couple online in the past.

Happy 23rd love! A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on May 17, 2016 at 8:35pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Really proud of @annie_verret on an extremely successful college career! #shesgoodlooking #morehairthanme A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Dec 14, 2014 at 1:06pm PST

Happy 21st to this beautiful girl! Great time at the Rustic with family and friends @@annie_verret A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on May 17, 2014 at 9:13pm PDT