Sorry Ladies, Looks Like Jordan Spieth is off the Market - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Sorry Ladies, Looks Like Jordan Spieth is off the Market

By Matt Jackson

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    It appears Jordan Spieth is now engaged. The Golf Channel posted a picture that shows a big ring on his longtime girlfriend's finger. So far, they have not confirmed reports about their engagement. Jordan and Annie have been dating since high school. (Published 27 minutes ago)

    A photo that is making the rounds on social media appears to show Jordan Spieth's new fiance showing off her engagement ring.

    The Golf Channel shared the photo from Twitter user @ForePlayPod.

    The Dallas Morning News reports that the two have been dating since high school.

    So far, the new couple have not personally shared the news on their social media accounts, but that has not stopped friends from sending them well wishes.


    We have reached out to Spieth's agent for comment but so far have not heard back.

    Spieth has shared a few photos of the couple online in the past.

     

    Happy 23rd love!

    A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

     

    ❤️

    A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

     

    My Valentine.. Miss you @annie_verret ! @@anniefranv

    A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices