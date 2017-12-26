Sorry Ladies, Looks Like Jordan Spieth is off the Market

A photo that is making the rounds on social media appears to show Jordan Spieth's new fiance showing off her engagement ring.
The Golf Channel shared the photo from Twitter user @ForePlayPod.
The Dallas Morning News reports that the two have been dating since high school.
So far, the new couple have not personally shared the news on their social media accounts, but that has not stopped friends from sending them well wishes.
We have reached out to Spieth's agent for comment but so far have not heard back.
Spieth has shared a few photos of the couple online in the past.