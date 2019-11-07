#SomethingGood: Volunteers Helping Fellow Athletes Recover After Tornadoes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

#SomethingGood: Volunteers Helping Fellow Athletes Recover After Tornadoes

By Evan Anderson

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    #SomethingGood: Volunteers Helping Fellow Athletes Recover After Tornadoes
    NBC 5 News
    Over the weekend, student-athletes at June Shelton School in Dallas volunteered to help sort through old and donated athletic gear for Carey Middle school athletes. (Published Nov. 7, 2019)

    This past weekend, student-athletes volunteered to help sort through old and donated athletic gear for one of Dallas ISD's campuses hit the hardest in the October tornado outbreak.

    Athletes from June Shelton School and Evaluation Center helped Edward H. Carey Middle School athletes, and it was #SomethingGood.

    About 30 student-athletes from Shelton, alongside their parents, volunteered at Medrano Middle School on Saturday, one of Carey's temporary homes, to sort through the gear.

    Carey is a total loss and will have to be rebuilt. But, student-athletes at Shelton want Carey athletes to know that they have the support of their community.

    'Knit Wits' Club for Seniors Warming Hearts Through Knitting

    [DFW] 'Knit Wits' Club for Seniors Warming Hearts Through Knitting

    Something Good is happening at the Edgemere Retirement Community in Dallas as 20 seniors living there spread love through knitting. They affectionately call themselves the Knit Wits. The club was formed back in 2010 when they decided to knit items for troops in Afghanistan.

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices