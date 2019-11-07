Over the weekend, student-athletes at June Shelton School in Dallas volunteered to help sort through old and donated athletic gear for Carey Middle school athletes. (Published Nov. 7, 2019)

This past weekend, student-athletes volunteered to help sort through old and donated athletic gear for one of Dallas ISD's campuses hit the hardest in the October tornado outbreak.

Athletes from June Shelton School and Evaluation Center helped Edward H. Carey Middle School athletes, and it was #SomethingGood.

About 30 student-athletes from Shelton, alongside their parents, volunteered at Medrano Middle School on Saturday, one of Carey's temporary homes, to sort through the gear.

Carey is a total loss and will have to be rebuilt. But, student-athletes at Shelton want Carey athletes to know that they have the support of their community.

