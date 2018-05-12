Snake, Cat Steal Show at Roughriders Games in San Antonio

The Frisco Roughriders have been on the road in San Antonio this weekend but did not expect the wild interruptions they've seen on the field Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday night, The Roughriders kicked off their series against the San Antonio Missions in the Alamo City. But in the eighth inning, play was interrupted by a cat.

The feline fan parked it in the outfield until a brave groundskeeper came out to usher it out. The cat did not give up, swatting at the groundskeeper to keep the prime field seating. The groundskeeper was able to grab the cat by the neck and run it off the field.

Friday brought a visitor that slithered its way on to the Missions' home field. A five foot long snake found its way in the outfield and suspended play.

The brave groundskeeping crew for the Missions tried their field tools to get the snake off the field but he didn't like that. Finally it took someone with good aim and a bucket to corral the snake.

The two teams face off again on Saturday -- and all eyes will be on the outfield to see what critter wanders out next.