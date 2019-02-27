Skyline Senior’s Perseverance Earns Reward - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Skyline Senior’s Perseverance Earns Reward

By Pat Doney

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    At Dallas Skyline High School, senior football player Kane Bradford was surprised with a $2,000 dollar check from Aerus, LLC to assist with his college expenses, Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

    "I thought it was a dream," Bradford said. "I'm still baffled right now," continued Bradford.

    Bradford is headed to the University of Arizona in the fall, and has maintained an impactful and positive attitude while his mother battled cancer.

    But that did not slow down the Skyline defensive lineman, who now has big dreams fueled by a ceremony praising his work ethic.

    "That just made me go further and keep pushing," Bradford said. "I need to get where I need to go."

