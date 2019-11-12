Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding may not be performing live during the Cowboys/Bills Thanksgiving Day halftime show after all.
The annual show is the kickoff to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, which helps provide shelter and meals for the homeless, Christmas toys for children, and social service programs to millions of people in need year-round.
It is with that organization, though, that Goulding now has an issue.
Goulding shared a photo of herself in a hairnet, gloves and Salvation Army apron Tuesday morning, telling her 14.4 million Instagram followers about the good work the charity does for those struggling with "poverty, addiction and economic hardships."
It wasn't long before one of Goulding's followers challenged her ties to the organization and made claims the charity was "extremely homo/transphobic" and that she wished the singer "had done some research beforehand or something."
Goulding replied and said she'd reached out to The Salvation Army and said she would pull out of the show unless they "very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community."
"I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do."
At this point it's not clear if Goulding is performing or not, or if the Cowboys are seeking a replacement act.
NBC 5 is reaching out to Goulding's representatives, The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys for comment. We'll update this story when we know more.