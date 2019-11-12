PORTO CERVO, ITALY - AUGUST 09: Ellie Goulding attends the dinner at the Unicef Summer Gala Presented by Luisaviaroma at on August 09, 2019 in Porto Cervo, Italy.

Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding may not be performing live during the Cowboys/Bills Thanksgiving Day halftime show after all.

The annual show is the kickoff to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, which helps provide shelter and meals for the homeless, Christmas toys for children, and social service programs to millions of people in need year-round.

It is with that organization, though, that Goulding now has an issue.

Goulding shared a photo of herself in a hairnet, gloves and Salvation Army apron Tuesday morning, telling her 14.4 million Instagram followers about the good work the charity does for those struggling with "poverty, addiction and economic hardships."

It wasn't long before one of Goulding's followers challenged her ties to the organization and made claims the charity was "extremely homo/transphobic" and that she wished the singer "had done some research beforehand or something."

View this post on Instagram Ok so maybe hairnet not my strongest look but thank you @salvationarmyus for having us in New York. As you know, I have spent a lot of time in shelters in London, and this was my first time in NYC... The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need. I sat and spoke to several people who had come in from the bitter cold for some food (they serve to over 150 per day here) , warmth and perhaps a chat with one of the volunteers. ���� A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Nov 12, 2019 at 6:30am PST

Goulding replied and said she'd reached out to The Salvation Army and said she would pull out of the show unless they "very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community."

"I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do."

Singer Ellie Goulding responds to a fan questioning her ties to The Salvation Army, Nov. 12, 2019.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

At this point it's not clear if Goulding is performing or not, or if the Cowboys are seeking a replacement act.

NBC 5 is reaching out to Goulding's representatives, The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys for comment. We'll update this story when we know more.