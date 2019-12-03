Simone Biles Shares Video of Incredible Dive on Vacation

Simone Biles is showing the internet that gymnastics is not her only skill.

The Olympian posted an Instagram video on Sunday of her diving ino the ocean while on vacation. The video shows Biles expertly executing a double-double — a double backflip with two twists — just one twist short of her famous triple-double move from her previous floor routines.

View this post on Instagram never be too (sea)rious �� A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 1, 2019 at 11:28am PST

Biles became the first female to land a triple-double at the US Gymnastics Championships in August. The move has since been dubbed "The Biles."

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, and she has displayed her athleticism on several ocasions recently, from her vacation in Belize with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. to the pitcher's mound at a Houston Astros game in the World Series.