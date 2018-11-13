Simone Biles Gives Foster Kids a 'Ticket to Dream'

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is an outspoken advocate for foster children. On Tuesday, she went to Garland to give some foster kids a "ticket to dream."

Olympic gold medalist Simon Biles did gymnastics with fitted sheets trying to secure them to new mattresses at Jonathan's Place.

The shelter in Garland is for abused, abandoned, and neglected children. They received new mattresses Tuesday, donated from Mattress Firm's "Ticket to Dream" charitable arm.

"The kids don't know what's happening today, so I'm really excited for them to come back from school and get these new room makeovers. I think it will make them feel at home," Biles said. "It's close to my heart because I was actually a foster kid growing up."

Many of the children at Jonathan's Place have been homeless at one point. "Think about it," said Allicia Frye, CEO of Jonathan's Place. "You know when you're sleeping on the floor, and now you have your own bed and a warm room."

Biles said she hoped the children sleeping in the new, donated beds will dream like she did. "To dream big," Biles said. "Go after whatever you want."

The pint-sized gymnast won her fourth world championship this month, while battling kidney stones.

"I was disappointed with my performance," Biles said, despite her win. "Because I know I can show better performances."

Biles has been outspoken about change within USA Gymnastics in the wake of recent controversies.

“I feel pretty encouraged, just because everything happening right now with our sport is leading in the right direction,” Biles said. “So hopefully, if we can go in that direction, we can be back on the maps in a good way.”