Cameron Barnes, a seventh-grader at DeSoto West Middle School, goes coast-to-coast with a dunk against Cedar Hill Permenter Middle School. Cameron is already 6-feet, 8-inches tall and considered among the top-rated seventh graders in Texas. (Published 5 hours ago)

