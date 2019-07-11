Seth Curry Returns to Mavs After Year Away, Kleber Re-Signs

Seth Curry #30 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 30, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Seth Curry to complete the guard's return after a year away and re-signed one of their restricted free agents in forward Maxi Kleber.

Curry signed a $32 million, four-year contract after spending one season with Portland. Kleber is returning on a $35 million, four-year deal.

Stephen Curry's younger brother had the best year of his career with the Mavericks in 2016-17, averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes per game. The 28-year-old Curry missed all of 2017-18 with a stress reaction in his lower left leg before averaging 7.9 points with the Trail Blazers last season.

Kleber's return means Dallas will have a German on its roster for a 22nd consecutive season. Dirk Nowitzki retired in April after setting an NBA record by playing 21 seasons with the same franchise. Both were born in Wurzburg, German.

The 27-year-old Kleber spent his first two NBA seasons with the Mavericks, averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.