Serena Williams Launches New Collection at Legacy West Shop

Tennis champion Serena Williams launches new collection for her fashion line "Serena" at Neighborhood Goods in Legacy West. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tennis champion Serena Williams has embraced the titles of wife, mother and designer.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist is going for the gold in the fashion industry with her self-titled clothing line “Serena.”

She stopped by the Plano pop-up shop Neighborhood Goods Saturday to debut a special addition to her fashion line. Williams launched her "Great Collection," which includes sizes 16-26. Instead of referring to her "Great" line as "plus size," Williams dropped the "plus" and put "Great" in its place.

"I didn’t want women to feel like they were an ‘extra’ I want them to feel ‘great!’ So I think the name fits,” said Williams. "I heard about this whole new retail concept and I was like ‘wow, that sounds really amazing that’s really cool.’ I wanted to be about of it. I believed in the founder, I had an opportunity to invest in it, and the rest is history."

The "Serena" line is one of the premium brands on display inside Neighborhood Goods, which combines the convenience and technology of online retail with the interaction and engagement of traditional retail.

The space is elevated, yet inviting. The innovation and inclusivity attracted Williams to the retail concept. Her mission as a designer is to create high end and high fashion at affordable pieces for women of all sizes.

“Nothing is above $200, but everything is high end," said Williams."I want to make women feel special, and confident. When women put on my clothes, I want them to feel like they can take on the world!"

The preparation to succeed within the fashion industry is paralleled by the discipline she fostered to dominate the game of tennis. Williams recently posted about her passion on Instagram, writing,

"They say life is about timing. I learned this lesson at age 18, when I chose to play a light tennis schedule because I wanted to go to fashion school. Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves — tennis and fashion — and had to find a way to make them coexist. After 15 years of false starts, and people in fashion telling me ‘no,’ it only drove me to work harder. As a result, I discovered what it meant to invest in myself, and I allowed that belief in myself to drive me to reach my dream."

"Serena" will be available at Neighborhood Goods until Dec. 30.

