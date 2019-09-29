Sell-Out Crowd Gathers For Final Rangers Game at Globe Life Park

A sold-out crowd watched the Rangers beat the Yankees at the final game at Globe Life Park, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

It's the end of an era for Texas Rangers baseball.

The Fort Worth Symphony performed the National Anthem, just like they did when the ballpark opened in 1994.

Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan surprised fans by throwing out the first pitch to Kenny Rogers, who threw a perfect game for the Rangers.

But today wasn't so much about this game as it was about all the ones that came over the past 26 seasons.

Nita Underwood was there to greet ticket-holders for the final game and reflect on her favorite memory.

"Oh my goodness," said Underwood. "Striking A-Rod out to go to the World Series. That was the greatest thing possible. I was here and the place went crazy."

Don Crosby was at the Opening Day game in 1994 and still has the shirt to prove it.

He decided to wear it for the final game.

"It's getting worn out by the hour with all this heat," said Crosby.

Doug Scott has seen it all, too.

He grew up going to Arlington Stadium and couldn't believe the scope of the ballpark when it opened in 1994.

"I just couldn't believe how beautiful this ballpark was," said Scott.

For Michelle and Peter Hughes, it's where they fell in love.

They tied the knot right on the field in April of 2013.

"You can't top kissing your bride at home plate," said Hughes. "There's nothing better for us than that."

The sell-out crowd stuck around following the game as the team presented the "All-Globe Life Park" team, a 24-man roster selected by voters on Dallasnews.com.

Fan favorites Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre, Mike Napoli, Rusty Greer and more returned to the field to be recognized.

Then, the home plate was removed and the former players joined a parade out of Globe Life Park to Globe Life Field where they moved home plate to its new home.

The new Globe Life Field will open for Opening Day in March of 2020.