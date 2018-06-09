Scott Dixon Leads Last 119 Laps for IndyCar Win at Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Scott Dixon Leads Last 119 Laps for IndyCar Win at Texas

By Stephen Hawkins - Associated Press

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Scott Dixon Leads Last 119 Laps for IndyCar Win at Texas
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images
    Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 9, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Scott Dixon led the last 119 laps at Texas on Saturday night, winning his second consecutive IndyCar Series race and breaking a tie for the third-most career wins in open-wheel racing.

    Dixon got for his 43rd career victory, a week after winning at Detroit to match Michael Andretti. Dixon trails only A.J. Foyt's 67 wins and Mario Andretti's 52.

    After taking the lead on the 1 1/2-mile Texas oval, he never gave it up. It was Dixon's third victory at Texas.

    Before separate late incidents involving Will Power and Ed Carpenter, the top two finishers at the Indianapolis 500, Dixon was close to lapping the field.

    Top Sports Photos: Warriors Win Second Straight Championship

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Warriors Sweep Cavaliers, Win Second Straight NBA Championship
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    IndyCar said Power and Carpenter both would be penalized for avoidable contact.

    Power held the points lead coming into the race, but Dixon took over that with his 4.3-second win over Simon Pagenaud. Alexander Rossi finished third, with James Hinchcliffe and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounding out the top five.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices