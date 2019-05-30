Scholarship Started in Honor of Fallen Fort Worth Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Scholarship Started in Honor of Fallen Fort Worth Officer

By Larry Collins

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Scholarship Started in Honor of Fallen Fort Worth Officer
    NBC 5

    The inaugural Garrett Hull Blue Bowl is scheduled for June 15 at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

    It is a charity co-ed flag football tournament in honor of Fort Worth Police Cpl. Garrett Hull who was killed in the line of duty in September 2018.

    There will also be a Garrett Hull College Scholarship presented by the Robert L. Zore Foundation.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    'It Destroyed the House': Twisters Rip Through Ohio, Indiana

    [NATL] 'It Destroyed the House': Twisters Rip Through Ohio, Indiana

    Two tornadoes left communities in Ohio and Indiana covered in rubble and tens of thousands without power at the end of Memorial Day.

    (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

    Live in Fort Worth

    2.5 GPA

    Parents who are retired or active law enforcement.

    Plan on entering criminal justice, law enforcement or public safety.

    To apply students must go towww.thefallenofficers.com and submit the application for consideration.

    Missing Hiker Amanda Eller 'Chose Life' During 2 Week Ordeal

    [NATL] Missing Hawaiian Hiker Amanda Eller 'Chose Life' During 2 Week Ordeal

    Amanda Eller is recovering after spending 16 days alone in a remote Hawaiian forest. Eller, who was lost when she went for a walk in Maui's Mackawow Forest Reserve on May 8th, said she chose to live during her two week ordeal.

    (Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices