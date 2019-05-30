Scholarship Started in Honor of Fallen Fort Worth Officer

The inaugural Garrett Hull Blue Bowl is scheduled for June 15 at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

It is a charity co-ed flag football tournament in honor of Fort Worth Police Cpl. Garrett Hull who was killed in the line of duty in September 2018.

There will also be a Garrett Hull College Scholarship presented by the Robert L. Zore Foundation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Live in Fort Worth

2.5 GPA

Parents who are retired or active law enforcement.

Plan on entering criminal justice, law enforcement or public safety.

To apply students must go towww.thefallenofficers.com and submit the application for consideration.

