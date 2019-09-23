SMU Super Fan Celebrates Mustangs' Hot Start

Nobody is more excited about SMU's first 4-0 start in 35 years than Paul Layne.

"That's been a long, long time since we've seen that," Layne said. "It's a very exciting time to be a Mustang."

Layne has been a Mustang since he was a kid, and his passion for the Ponies continued into his college years when he took his cheerleading to the next level.

"I was a cheerleader when I was there," Layne said.. "(I) got to travel for free and do that, so it got in my bones and I just kept on going."

Layne hasn't missed an SMU game in 47 years. He's attended 511 straight games -- both home and away.

"Last year on my 500th game, the athletic department had a jersey made for me and they put the number 500 on there for 500 straight games I attended and also put my name on the back," he Layne.

But the best SMU memorabilia is out in Layne's garage, where his old cheerleading uniforms are stored.

"Here's our sweater we wore in the '70s with SMU on the back," he said. "Also in the '70s, double knit was popular, so we had some red, double knit pants."

Layne can't fit into those pants anymore, but he continues to wear his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his favorite football team.

"It's very gratifying, you know after the death penalty it's taken us a long time to recoup from that," Layne said. "I'm glad we're turning the corner and it looks like we're headed in the right direction and I'm very excited about this season."

Now Layne just needs to show up at the next SMU game wearing his old cheerleaders uniform.