SMU Offering New 'Value Concessions' Pricing at Ford Stadium

By Charles Nichelson

Published 2 hours ago

    SMU has announced a new menu of reduced-price concessions at select stands in Ford Stadium this fall - it is part of an effort to enhance the gameday experience.

    The "Value Concessions" stands will offer $2 sodas and waters, $3 hot dogs and $5 beers.

    "We appreciate our concessionaire, Aramark, partnering with us to diversify our menu and provide a great experience for all fans who attend a football game at Ford Stadium," said SMU A.D. Rick Hart. "Dallas offers a variety of sports and entertainment options; and we must continually evaluate and adapt our approach to gamedays."

    Aside from the value menu, higher-end food and beverage options will be available at other stands and food trucks in and around the stadium.

    The Mustangs open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at North Texas, before returning to the Hilltop for a Friday night match-up with Metroplex rival TCU on Sept. 7.

      

