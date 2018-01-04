AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 30: Nick Marshall #14 celebrates with offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee of the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SMU football head coach Sonny Dykes has named Rhett Lashlee his new offensive coordinator.

Lashlee has served as an offensive coordinator for the past seven seasons with turns at UConn, Auburn, Arkansas State and Samford.

In addition to leading the offense, he'll coach the quarterbacks.

"I'm excited to add Rhett to our staff," said Dykes. "He has experience as an offensive coordinator at the highest level – a national-championship level – and also knows our league. He is one of the sharp, young minds in our profession and he has a bright future ahead of him. I know he'll be a great coach as well as a dynamic recruiter who will connect with kids as well as high school coaches."



"My family and I are thrilled about joining Coach Dykes' staff on the Hilltop. Between SMU's storied history and Coach Dykes' proven success – there are a lot of great things happening with Mustang football. Blending Coach Dykes' exciting brand of football with my background and vision will create some exciting Saturdays at Ford Stadium. I can't wait to get started."