A road race in Dallas gave runners the opportunity to pound the pavement on an airport runway Saturday morning.

The course for the 5K on the Runway at the Frontiers of Flight Museum allowed runners to start and finish on a runway just outside Love Field. The museum is just outside the airport, on Dallas' Lemmon Avenue.

Patrick Leary finished in 16 minutes, 11 seconds, making him the top finisher among men, while Brooke Slayman was the fastest woman with a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds.