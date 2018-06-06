Roof Almost Complete on Fort Worth's Dickies Arena

The roof is almost complete on Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The roof is almost complete at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and the multi-purpose center is on schedule to be finished in November 2019.

Thirteen months ago, it was just a hole in the ground.

"Everything is moving full-speed ahead," general manager Matt Homan said.

More than 900 have worked to create Fort Worth's newest attraction, designed to compete with the American Airlines Center in Dallas and other arenas in North Texas.

The 14,000-seat arena is already set to host the first two rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament in 2022.

The American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball tournament will be there in 2020.

The arena costs $540 million, but the city's contribution is capped at $225 million. The rest comes from private donations.

It'll be managed by a nonprofit headed by Fort Worth billionaire Ed Bass.

Around the floor, 5,000 seats will actually move up and down, and in and out. It's called "variable rise seating."

"Whether we're in rodeo configuration or basketball or hockey or a concert, they all have different configurations that we can set up for,” Homan said.

The upper balcony has only eight rows.

"There's not a bad seat in the house," he said.

The roof will be finished in about two weeks.

In the main concourse, the terrazzo floors are going in, while the outdoor plaza will offer a perfect view of the skyline.

"It's truly going to be that multipurpose facility that was promised to the citizens of Fort Worth," Holman said.