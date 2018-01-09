LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: CBS sports analyst Tony Romo (L) and Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich talk as Krzanich delivers a keynote address at CES 2018 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster Tony Romo, always quick with a quip, was mistaken for Tom Brady Tuesday while making a presentation for Intel at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



Geekwire.com reports Romo was headed to the stage to promote Intel's "True View" technology, tech previously known as "freeD" which allows sports fans an 360-degree view during a replay, when Intel CEO Brian Krzanich mistakenly referred to the quarterback in the clip as Romo. It was Tom Brady, who, of course, plays for the Patriots.



As Romo got to the stage Krzanich apologized and Romo quipped, "People get me mixed up with Tom Brady all the time."



Romo then went on to talk about Intel's technology and how it can allow fans to appreciate the ability of that guy at that moment.



See the True View tech above.

