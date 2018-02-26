Roger Goodell to Impose Hefty Fine on Jerry Jones: Report - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Roger Goodell to Impose Hefty Fine on Jerry Jones: Report

Published at 6:29 PM CST on Feb 26, 2018 | Updated at 8:02 PM CST on Feb 26, 2018

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (left) and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in Irving, Texas, Wednesday (Published Dec. 14, 2017)

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, with the support of many of the league's owners, is preparing to fine Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones millions of dollars for conduct detrimental to the league according to a report in the New York Times.

    Jones attempted to derail the renewal of Goodell's contract and was vocal in his criticism of the league in the handling of running back Ezekiel Elliott's suspension.

    According to the New York Times report, Jones will be ordered to pay the league's legal fees that it racked up defending itself.

    The Cowboys told the Times they were unaware of any penalties, and did not have any comment.

