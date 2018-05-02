The road to the College Football Playoff National Championship this season will run through North Texas. The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at Arlington's AT&T Stadium will be one of the two national semifinal games, along with the Capital One Orange Bowl, on December 29, ESPN announced Wednesday.

The dates of other area bowl games announced were the Heart of Dallas Bowl, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and the Frisco Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys' home is no stranger to college football's biggest stage. It hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship Game following the 2014 season, in which Ohio State topped Oregon 42-20, and one of the national semifinals in 2015 - a 38-0 Alabama win over Michigan.

The Cotton Bowl Classic moved from its namesake stadium in Dallas to AT&T Stadium in 2010.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is the site of the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Of the other area bowl games, the Frisco Bowl comes first - on December 19 at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas. The game will feature a team from the American Athletic Conference against an at-large team. In the inaugural Frisco Bowl in 2017, Louisiana Tech beat SMU 51-10.

The Armed Forces Bowl will be December 22 at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium, and will pit a team from the American Athletic Conference against a school from the Big 12.

Last will be the Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 26 at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park. The game will include teams from the Big Ten and Conference USA.

Other 2018-19 bowl games in the state of Texas include the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at Houston's NRG Stadium, the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio and the Hyundai Sun Bowl at El Paso's Sun Bowl Stadium.

