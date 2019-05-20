Road in Front of AAC May be Renamed to Honor Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki fist bumps the media and employees at the American Airlines Center, arriving for what is expected to be his last home game, April 9, 2019.

Three Dallas City Council members have turned in a proposal to rename a street in front of the American Airlines Center to honor Dirk Nowitzki.

The proposal would rename Olive Street between N. Field Street and Victory Avenue.

The new name? Nowitzki Way.

Adam Medrano, Scott Griggs and Omar Narvaez all signed the petition that was then turned into the city.

The letter to the city states a long list of accomplishments for Nowitzki, including being the only NBA player in history to play 21 seasons with the same franchise.

City code requires three public hearings to approve a street name change proposal. The first meeting will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Dallas City Council Chambers inside Dallas City Hall.