Northwest Eaton pitcher Riley Taylor hugs head coach Jeremy Fatheree at the conclusion of their 4-1 victory over Forney to claim the state championship trophy. Taylor limited Forney to only 3 hits as he went the distance. The two teams played their Class 5A state championship baseball game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 9, 2018.

When Northwest Eaton pitcher Riley Taylor found himself in a jam in the biggest game of his life, he relied on the words of Deion Sanders.

Eaton had just taken the lead over Forney in the top of the fifth inning of the Class 5A state final. In the bottom half of the inning, Taylor put two runners on without recording an out.

"Coach Fatheree always told me, 'Prime doesn't get nervous in any situation,'' Taylor said. "'Just get it done.'"

Facing Forney's No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 hitters, Taylor got back-to-back pop ups, then a strikeout to get out of the inning. Forney never got another runner on base and Eaton went on to earn the 4-1 victory and take the state championship in just its second year of varsity play.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

