Quarterback Sean Mannion #14 of the Los Angeles Rams is hit as he throws a pass by defensive end David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on Aug. 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams won 28-24.

Just hours after the NFL announced the indefinite suspension Tuesday of Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory for a fourth violation of the league's substance abuse policy, ESPN reported the league is evaluating Dallas defensive tackle David Irving for a potential suspension.

If Irving is suspended for any part of the 2019 season, it would be his third suspension in the last three years, according to ESPN.

View this post on Instagram I’m in the NFl because I’m great at what I do. I’m not in the NFL because I’m an Eagle Scout , or the perfect model citizen. I didn’t put on a mask or kiss ass to be where I am. Im here on natural ability . This is God’s plan. Not mine. Trust me , I’m adjusting to it as well. Once I step on the field and stop performing , THEN we have a problem .. . So does anyone have anything to say about my play ? A post shared by David Ja Rodd Irving (@david_irving95) on Feb 25, 2019 at 4:39pm PST

Irving completed his fourth season with the Cowboys in 2018, playing in just two games. He will become a free agent March 1.

He appeared in 12 games in his rookie season of 2015 and 15 games the following year. He recorded a career-high seven sacks in just eight games in 2017.