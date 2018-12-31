Report: NHL to Announce Dallas as Host of 2020 Winter Classic - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: NHL to Announce Dallas as Host of 2020 Winter Classic

The game is one of the league's series of annual outdoor hockey games

    Dallas will host the 2020 NHL Winter Classic, the league is expected to announce Tuesday, reports Sportsnet's John Shannon.

    Sportsnet is one of Canada's largest sports networks.

    Shannon reported the news on Twitter Monday afternoon, but did not know who the Stars would play in the game.

    The NHL Winter Classic is one of the league's annual regular season outdoor games, usually played on New Year's Day.

    The first edition of the classic was held in 2008 at Buffalo's Ralph Wilson Stadium -- home of the NFL's Bills -- between the Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

    Only NFL, MLB and college football stadiums have hosted the event, limiting potential venues in Dallas-Fort Worth to places like Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium and the Cotton Bowl.

    The 2019 NHL Winter Classic is Tuesday at Notre Dame's football stadium in South Bend, Indiana between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins.

    The puck drops at 12 p.m. on NBC 5.

