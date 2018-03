Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten speaks to the media before the inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award presentation in the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, Daryl "Moose" Johnston ... and Jason Witten?

The first three are former Cowboys who are currently in the play-by-play booth for Fox and CBS. According to a report by Sporting News' Michael McCarthy, Fox might be trying to add Witten to its broadcasting ranks.

