Grapevine-Colleyville ISD officials are blaming spring weather for delaying an $18 million renovation of Mustang-Panther Stadium.

In a statement posted on the district's webpage, Dr. Robin Ryan, GCISD Superintendent, said rain and high winds forced crews to push back the completion date of the project, which, according to The Dallas Morning News, called for an updated exterior, new press box, restrooms, concession stands and spirit shops.

As a result, the stadium will not be able to host football games for the first month of the season.

The district moved quickly in the spring to reschedule several of the games but hopes to have the facility open by Sept. 28.

Schedule Changes

Aug. 30: Grapevine v. Azle at Dragon Stadium

Aug. 31: Colleyville Heritage v. North Forney at Dragon Stadium

Sept. 7: Grapevine v. Abilene Cooper at Apogee Stadium (UNT)

Sept. 7: Colleyville Heritage v. Carroll at Dragon Stadium

Sept. 13: Colleyville Heritage v. Trinity at Pennington Field

Sept. 13: Grapevine v. Northwest at Northwest Stadium

September 21: Bye week for both teams

The district said the first planned home game for the 2018 season is Colleyville Heritage's homecoming game against Newman Smith High School on Sept. 28. Grapevine's first game in the new stadium would be Oct. 5 against Birdville High School.

"We understand that this is not ideal for our families, fans and especially our players; however, the weather and its impact on construction is beyond our control," Ryan said in a statement. "We have worked with neighboring districts to have great places for our students to perform and I am confident that our students, fans and community will show up and support our teams during these first few weeks of the season."

The GCISD isn't the only district in North Texas starting the school year with stadium issues. The McKinney ISD considered delaying the opening of their new $70 million facility but ultimately decided to wait to make repairs to cracks in concrete until after the season once engineers determined they didn't compromise the strength of the structure.