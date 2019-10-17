Field Reconfiguration of Globe Life Park Underway

Video shows construction in progress at Globe Life Park for the venue's new reconfiguration from a baseball field to a multi-purpose facility. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

The field at Globe Life Park has seen better days. Heavy equipment sits on the diamond and tractor prints mark where baselines used to be. On Thursday, Globe Life Park, and representatives from USL League One soccer and XFL football unveiled plans for Globe Life Park's next chapter.

"Today we are excited to unveil the future of this great ballpark," Texas Rangers senior vice president of operations and events Sean Decker said.

The future is football, both soccer and the XFL.

"You can see a football field in all baseball fields," Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops said. "At least I can."

Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to 53 on Tuesday, days after it tore through Japan and left hundreds of thousands of homes wrecked, flooded or out of power. Hagibis caused more than 200 rivers to overflow when it hit the island nation on Saturday. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

"This is a promise by our family to grow soccer in North Texas," FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said.

The new fields will run north to south. They will be unmarked so they can be easily flipped from XFL to soccer. The reconfigured Globe Life Park will have 6,000 fewer seats.

"As I stand here today and look out on the field and see the dirt being moved, it truly indicates that our dreams are soon to be a reality," Dallas Renegades president Grady Raskin said.

The XFL will start games in February.

"I know I'm depressed whenever February comes around and the Super Bowl is over," Stoops said. "Now we got 10 more weeks to watch football."