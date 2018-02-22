Rangers to Join MLB Teams Supporting Florida School Shooting Victims - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers to Join MLB Teams Supporting Florida School Shooting Victims

By Tim Ciesco

Published at 4:16 PM CST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated at 4:19 PM CST on Feb 22, 2018

    The Texas Rangers will join other Major League Baseball teams this weekend in supporting the victims and survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida wearing the school's baseball caps.

    The Rangers said they plan to wear the caps Saturday ahead of their first preseason game versus the Chicago Cubs and may wear them during the game, as well.

    Cubs' first baseman Anthony Rizzo grew up in Parkland and is a graduate of Stoneman Douglas.

    Rangers Manager Jeff Banister shared his thoughts on the situation and its aftermath during his daily news conference Thursday.

    "I don't have all the answers," said Banister. "All I know, it definitely needs some awareness. As a father of a 15-year-old that's in high school right now -- I know there's a lot of questions and conversations that he and I have had along the way -- and there's got to be some discussion and talk to find what real answers are so these tragedies stop."

    In a release, MLB said clubs will be allowed to sign and auction off the caps to benefit funds related to assisting the victims and their families.

