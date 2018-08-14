ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 13: Bartolo Colon #40 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 13, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers will hold an on-field ceremony prior to Saturday's game, honoring Bartolo Colon for becoming the all-time Major League Baseball leader in wins for a native Latin American.

He surpassed Dennis Martinez with his 246th career victory last Tuesday against Seattle.

Martinez will be in Arlington for the ceremony, which will include several presentations to Colon from Rangers management and players.

Colon will also be signing autographs in the New Era Alumnia Alley from 5:45-6:30 p.m. before the ceremony.

Colon has competed for the Indians, Expos, White Sox, Angels, Red Sox, Yankees, Athletics, Mets, Braves, Twins, as well as his current stint with the Rangers.