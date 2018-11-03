Chris Woodward #45 (middle) of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on field for the national anthem before Game 6 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Friday, Oct., 19, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Texas Rangers have hired Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward to be their new manager. The team made the official announcement in a press release on Saturday, with an official introduction planned for Monday.

Woodward has spent the last three seasons on the Dodgers' coaching staff, going to the World Series each of the last two seasons. The 42-year-old played in parts of 12 big league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.

He replaces Jeff Banister, who was fired Sept. 21 after nearly four full seasons as manager. Banister went 325-313 and guided the Rangers to two American League West titles.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Woodward and his family to the Texas Rangers,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “Chris brings high energy, outstanding leadership and communication skills, a strong knowledge of the game and its evolving strategies, and great integrity—attributes that we feel are vital for our next manager. We believe these traits will resonate with our players, our staff, and our fans. He has also been a big part of a very successful stretch in Los Angeles."

Jeff Banister Out as Texas Rangers Manager

With 10 games left in the season, The Texas Rangers parted ways with manager Jeff Banister Friday. The team said bench coach Don Wakamatsu will serve as interim manager through the remainder of the 2018 season. (Published Friday, Sept. 21, 2018)

Woodward will be officially introduced at press conference on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

He becomes the 19th full-time manager in club history