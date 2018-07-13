In the wake of a scandal involving a racist slur that has forced the resignation of Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter from the company's board, the Rangers are suspending all promotions and advertising deals with the embattled pizza chain, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers had no other comment on the matter.

Schnatter acknowledged using the slur on Wednesday and announced plans to step down from the company.

Papa John's announced Friday they were pulling Schnatter from company marketing materials, though he is still on the board and is the company's largest shareholder — meaning he remains a key presence.

The Washington Post reports a number of MLB teams have suspended their relationships with the pizza maker, including the Marlins, Nationals, Royals, Mariners, Rays and Orioles.

The Dallas Cowboys and Papa John's have had partnerships and sponsorship agreements going back years. When asked Friday if the Cowboys had any plans to alter their promotions with the pizza chain, they would only say that Papa John's is still one of the team's sponsors and that it's against company policy to discuss any details publicly.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is said to own more than 100 Papa John's franchises.



Elsewhere, the University of Louisville said Friday they were removing the Papa John's sponsorship of their football stadium -- going forward Papa John's Cardinal Stadium will be Cardinal Stadium. Schnatter, who is a former UofL trustee, will also have his name removed from the Center for Free Enterprise at the university's College of Business.



Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

