Rangers Send OF Delino DeShields Down to Nashville

The Texas Rangers have sent outfielder Delino DeShields down to Nashville.

The team made the announcement Wednesday after the win over the Pirates that Shields, 26, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

"Delino is a valuable player. He's a big leaguer. At this point,we are choosing to keep a deeper bullpen and didn't want to cut ties permanently with anyone. Delino will play every day in Nashville, get himself going, and be ready to help us again this year," general manager Jon Daniels said, according to a tweet by Dallas Morning News Rangers beat writer Evan Grant.



Texas will make a corresponding roster move on Thursday, when the team opens a four-game series in Houston, the team said.



DeShields is batting .182 with one homer, 10 RBI, and 7 stolen bases in 30 games in 2019.