Rangers Select Prep Right-Hander in 1st Round of MLB Draft
Cole Winn went 7-2 with a 0.23 ERA in his senior season

Published 2 hours ago

    The Texas Rangers selected a high school right-handed pitcher with their first round pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

    Cole Winn was the 15th player taken overall in the draft, which began Monday night, after a senior season at Orange Lutheran High School in which he

    went 7-2 with a 0.23 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched.

    Winn moved to California from Colorado for his senior season, according to MLB.com, because he wanted to face tougher competition.

    "In Colorado, every once in a while you would face a guy who would be going Division I. Out here, you face lineups of guys who are going D-I," Winn

    told USA Today.

    Winn was the fourth high school pitcher taken in the draft.

