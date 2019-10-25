Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo Has Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo Has Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery

Published 5 minutes ago

    Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo Has Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
    Getty Images
    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Shin-Soo Choo #17 of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

     Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in what is being called a minor procedure that shouldn't affect his offseason training.

    The 37-year-old Choo is going into the final season of a $130 million, seven-year contract. His playing has been split between designated hitter and outfield the past three seasons.

    The team said Choo had surgery last week. General manager Jon Daniels said Friday that Choo should be recovered by spring training.

    Choo hit .265 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs in his sixth season with the Rangers and 15th in the majors. The 2018 All-Star is a career .275 hitter.

