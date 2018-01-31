Rangers' New Ballpark Excavation Nearly Complete

Excavation on the new, $1.1 billion Texas Rangers baseball stadium is nearing its completion and is slated to be finished within a month. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Excavation on the new $1.1 billion Texas Rangers baseball stadium is nearing its completion and is slated to be finished within a month.

“Excavation is down to the field level,” said John Blake, Executive Vice President of Communications for the Rangers. “There is no delay in that work, and foundations and utilities are moving forward as planned. The expectation is that total excavation will be finished in February.”

The new Globe Life Field is being built in what was formerly the Lot B parking lot, immediately south of Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The general contractor, Manhattan Construction Contract, is overseeing a project that will ultimately haul out approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt – enough dirt to spread out a half inch thick over the entirety of the property for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

That excavation work is happening 24 hours a day, six days a week, according to a team news release.

The dirt is being hauled away from the ballpark site in a seemingly never ending motorcade of large trucks that run along a loop that runs west on Cowboys Way and north on Collins Street to the landfill in Euless. It is estimated that it will take 97,000 truckloads to haul the dirt away from the construction site.

Danyell Johnson, who works as a server at a Waffle House along Collins Street just north of Interstate 30, cannot help but notice the trucks as they parade past her place of business.

“It’s too much. I mean look at them now,” Johnson said, referencing to a row of trucks that rolled pass as she spoke. “They’re hard to miss."

Johnson, a self-professed Rangers fan, acknowledged that she is looking forward to the ballpark construction being completed for more reasons than one.

The new Globe Life Field is slated to open for the 2020 season.

