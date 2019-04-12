Rangers, MLB Commemorate Jackie Robinson Day on April 15

A 15-year tradition is continuing at this year’s Jackie Robinson Day on Monday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

April 15 marks the 72 anniversary of Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The day has officially been recognized by the MLB since 2004.

Players, managers, coaches, umpires and other on-field personnel will wear Robinson’s number ‘42’.

A ceremony will take place before the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels.

