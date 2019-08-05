Rangers Investigating Harassment Toward Hispanic Family at Globe Life Park in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Fever

Rangers Investigating Harassment Toward Hispanic Family at Globe Life Park in Arlington

The Rangers said such harassment is a violation of the club's code of conduct for fans

By Evan Grant - The Dallas Morning News

    The Rangers are investigating an incident of harassment toward a Hispanic family from Fort Worth that took place at Globe Life Park in Arlington only hours after the deadly Walmart shooting in El Paso Saturday.

    According to a Facebook post by Jessica Romero, since viewed more than 47,000 times, a man vocally complained about having Hispanic families sitting in front of and behind them at the stadium. The fan is pictured in the Romero family's selfie flashing an obscene gesture.

    "He made it perfectly clear during the second inning that he is not a fan of Hispanics," Romero wrote. "And he just so happened to have a Hispanic family [us] sitting in front of him and another one sitting directly behind him. During the second inning the little boy behind him who looked to be about Nomar's [her son] age kicked the back of his chair. And for the next three innings I had to hear him complain about all the illegal immigrants that were surrounding him at the game. That he should kick little Speedy Gonzalez all the way back to Mexico for kicking his seat. That Trump needs to hurry and build the wall and send all these illegals back so they won't be kicking his seat.

    "Sadly this is not the first or the last time we will ever experience this kind of racism," she said.

    Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

