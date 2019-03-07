Artist rendering of Globe Life Field, March 2019. The ballpark is scheduled to open in March 2020.

New renderings and construction details of Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers being built in Arlington, were released Thursday.

The Rangers and HKS, the architects who designed the facility, released a series of new renderings that show the East, Southeast, and West exteriors of Globe Life Field as well interior views from the upper left field concourse, right field, and the field level suites, which are located directly behind home plate.

Those renderings can be seen in the gallery below.

New Renderings Revealed of Rangers New Park

HKS also shared details of materials being used in the construction of both the interior and exterior of the park. The majority of the materials, builders said, are being produced in Texas.

Other materials being used on the new park include the following from Texas-based manufacturers.

Steel – Irwin Steel – Justin, Texas

Curtainwall System – OldCastle – Alba, Texas

Masonry Veneer – ACME – Denison, Texas

Precast Walls – Enterprise – Corsicana, Texas

Limestone – Mezger – Lampasas, Texas



In addition, the following materials are also being utilized from other providers.

Granite – Coldspring - Cold Spring, Minnesota

Three Layer ETFE – Vector-Foiltec - Germany

All Metal Panels – Centria - Sheridan, Arkansas

Insulated Translucent Panels – CPI Daylighting - Lake Forest, Illinois

The team also announced a partnership with Acme Brick, the same provider who supplied the brick used in their current ballpark, to create the team's "Champion Red" color that will be used on Globe Life Field. The Rangers brick will be created at Acme's Denton facility.

Lastly, in recognition of Women in Construction Week, the construction company building the new park, Manhattan Construction, created a special hard hat sticker for all workers at the Globe Life Field site.

Globe Life Field is expected to open in March 2020.