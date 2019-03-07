Rangers, HKS Release New Renderings, Construction Details on Globe Life Field - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever

Red Fever

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

Rangers, HKS Release New Renderings, Construction Details on Globe Life Field

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rangers, HKS Release New Renderings, Construction Details on Globe Life Field
    HKS
    Artist rendering of Globe Life Field, March 2019. The ballpark is scheduled to open in March 2020.

    New renderings and construction details of Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers being built in Arlington, were released Thursday.

    The Rangers and HKS, the architects who designed the facility, released a series of new renderings that show the East, Southeast, and West exteriors of Globe Life Field as well interior views from the upper left field concourse, right field, and the field level suites, which are located directly behind home plate.

    Those renderings can be seen in the gallery below.

    New Renderings Revealed of Rangers New ParkNew Renderings Revealed of Rangers New Park

    HKS also shared details of materials being used in the construction of both the interior and exterior of the park. The majority of the materials, builders said, are being produced in Texas.

    Other materials being used on the new park include the following from Texas-based manufacturers.

    • Steel – Irwin Steel – Justin, Texas
    • Curtainwall System – OldCastle – Alba, Texas
    • Masonry Veneer – ACME – Denison, Texas
    • Precast Walls – Enterprise – Corsicana, Texas
    • Limestone – Mezger – Lampasas, Texas

     
    In addition, the following materials are also being utilized from other providers.

    • Granite – Coldspring - Cold Spring, Minnesota
    • Three Layer ETFE – Vector-Foiltec - Germany
    • All Metal Panels – Centria - Sheridan, Arkansas
    • Insulated Translucent Panels – CPI Daylighting - Lake Forest, Illinois

    The team also announced a partnership with Acme Brick, the same provider who supplied the brick used in their current ballpark, to create the team's "Champion Red" color that will be used on Globe Life Field. The Rangers brick will be created at Acme's Denton facility.

    Lastly, in recognition of Women in Construction Week, the construction company building the new park, Manhattan Construction, created a special hard hat sticker for all workers at the Globe Life Field site.

    Globe Life Field is expected to open in March 2020.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices