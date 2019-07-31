Rangers Get Reliever From White Sox for 2 Minor Leaguers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers Get Reliever From White Sox for 2 Minor Leaguers

Published 26 minutes ago

    Nate Jones #65 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 24, 2019 in Baltimore. Maryland.

    The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro.

    Chicago will send the Rangers $750,000 as part of Wednesday's deal to cover part of the $1.5 million remaining in the $4.65 million salary for Jones, who is on the injured list after surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

    Texas also will get $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment for 2019-20.

    Jones had a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season before going on the injured list April 27. He is 22-13 with a 3.12 ERA in 284 relief appearances in his big league career from 2012-19, all with the White Sox. His contract includes a $3.75 million club option for 2020 with a $1.25 million buyout, and also a 2021 option.

    The 19-year-old Jarneski is in the Arizona League, and the 22-year-old Castro in the Dominican Summer League.

