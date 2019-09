Rangers fans passed through the tall green iron gates of Globe Life Park for the final time Sunday, a wave of emotions running through them as they took in the last baseball game that will ever be played there, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

One last tailgate.

One last walk from the parking lots up to that beautiful brick facade.

One last time passing through those big green iron gates.

16-year-old Dylan Collins wants to savor each of those moments.

