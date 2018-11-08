Rangers Debut New Logo for Final Season at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers will display their new logo, highlighting the final season at Globe Life Park, on baseballs and uniform patches.

For their 26th, and final, season at the stadium known as Globe Life Park, the Texas Rangers use a special logo on their baseballs and wear a matching patch on their uniforms.

The Rangers, who are building a new $1.2 billion indoor/outdoor stadium next to their existing park, will play their final season at Globe Life Park in 2019.

The new stadium, Globe Life Field, will be ready for Opening Day 2020.

Photo credit: Texas Rangers/NBC 5 News

"The logo, which incorporates the exterior façade of Globe Life Park, will be worn as a patch on the right sleeve of both the team's white and red home jerseys next season. It will also be printed on the official baseball that is used for all regular season home games in 2019," the team said in a statement.

"There are two versions of the final season logo, one with the banner FINAL SEASON and one with the banner GLOBE LIFE PARK IN ARLINGTON."

Here's more from the team on the final season at "the ballpark."