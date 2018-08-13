Rangers Countdown Final 100 Games in Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers will begin the countdown of the 100 remaining scheduled regular season games at Globe Life Park tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

At the end of the fifth inning, Rangers Hall of Fame outfielder Rusty Greer will participate in a ceremony unveiling a sign in left field that will track the countdown until the end of 2019. The sign will continue to countdown at the end of every fifth inning until the Rangers' home finale in 2019.

Rangers' alumni, longtime season-ticket holders, employees and other individuals associated with Globe Life will take part in the unveiling.

Originally opening as 'The Ballpark in Arlington' in April of 1994, host of 25 postseason games and the '95 All-Star Game, the park has been the home of the Rangers for nearly 25 years.

The Rangers have played 1980 regular season games in Globe Life.

Globe Life Field, the new facility, broke ground on Sept. 28, 2017. The new, nearly 2-million square-foot park, which is located right next door, will include a retractable roof. It is expected open in March of 2020.

Surrounding entertainment options have already opened up, with Texas Live just feet away from both ballparks.