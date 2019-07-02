Rangers, Angels to Play Tuesday in Wake of Skaggs' Death

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will play Tuesday night's scheduled game, a day after the death of Angels' pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Rangers say.

Authorities found Skaggs dead in a hotel room at the Hilton hotel in Southlake Monday afternoon, police said. His cause of death has not been determined, but Southlake police said they did not suspect foul play.

The Rangers said they consulted with the Angels and Major League Baseball before deciding to play Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

There will be a moment of silence for Skaggs before Tuesday's game and the proceeds of the Texas 2 Split Raffle will be donated to the Angels Baseball Foundation in Skaggs' memory, the team said.

Monday's game will be made up at a later date, the Rangers said. Fans with tickets to Monday's game should hold onto the tickets pending the announcement of the rescheduled game.