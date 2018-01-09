Rangers Agree to Terms With Ryan Rua

The following is a news release from the Texas Rangers, Jan. 9, 2018.



The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with outfielder Ryan Rua on a one-year contract for the 2018 season. No further terms were disclosed.



Rua had been eligible for salary arbitration. With this agreement, the Rangers now have three remaining players eligible for salary arbitration for the 2018 season: left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman, right-handed pitcher Keone Kela, and infielder Jurickson Profar.



Rua batted .217 with 3 home runs and 12 RBI over 63 games spanning four stints with the Rangers in 2017: Opening Day-June 15, July 31-August 11, August 21-27, and September 8-end of season. Rua is one of only 10 Rangers to appear at the big league level in each of the last four seasons.

