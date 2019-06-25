Rangers Activate Joey Gallo From Injured List - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers Activate Joey Gallo From Injured List

Gallo is in starting lineup for Tuesday’s road trip opener in Detroit

    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
    Asdrubal Cabrera #14 fist bumps Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers after Gallo's two-run home run int he fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 1, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

    The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and said he'll start the series opener in Detroit, batting fifth as the centerfielder.

    The Rangers said Gallo fills an open spot on the active roster that was created when left-handed pitcher Kyle Bird was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

    The game will be the first for the outfielder since June 1 when he was sidelined for three weeks with a left oblique strain.

    Gallo, the team leader in HRs and BBs, has batted .276/.421/.653/1.074 with 17 home runs and 41 RBI in 50 games this season.

